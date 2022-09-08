WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

706 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nueces

County through 730 PM CDT...

At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Del Mar College Heritage Campus, or over Corpus Christi, moving south

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College

Windward Campus, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi Country Club, South

Texas Botanical Gardens, Corpus Christi North Beach, Cabaniss Field,

Kings Crossing Subdivision, Bay Area Medical Center, Cole Park, Spohn

Hospital South, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Del Mar College Heritage

Campus, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field, Downtown

Corpus Christi, La Palmera Mall and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 6.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 646 and 648.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2761 9755 2783 9750 2784 9730 2759 9724

TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 000DEG 21KT 2775 9741

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

