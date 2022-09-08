WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

531 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Webb

County through 600 PM CDT...

At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northwest of Escobas, or 16 miles north of Bustamante, moving

south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Laredo, United South High School, Mirando City, Aguilares and St

Augustine High School South Laredo.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 718 and 720.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2727 9933 2732 9937 2729 9942 2751 9949

2756 9906 2727 9887

TIME...MOT...LOC 2231Z 354DEG 22KT 2723 9919

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Aransas, northeastern San Patricio and south central Refugio Counties

through 600 PM CDT...

At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bayside, or 8 miles northeast of Taft, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

Bayside and Bonnie View.

This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 632 and 634.

LAT...LON 2819 9736 2821 9722 2796 9713 2793 9738

TIME...MOT...LOC 2234Z 348DEG 14KT 2806 9728

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Brazoria County through 600 PM CDT...

Alvin, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Alvin, Danbury, Liverpool, Bonney and Chocolate Bayou.

LAT...LON 2946 9531 2942 9523 2918 9528 2930 9552

TIME...MOT...LOC 2234Z 030DEG 11KT 2940 9530

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

