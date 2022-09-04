WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

South Central Nueces County in south central Texas...

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Corpus Christi, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing

Subdivision and Cabaniss Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather