WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 923 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers, George West...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.3 feet, Widespread lowland flooding occurs. Minor roads are closed. Airport Road boat ramp near Live Oak County Airport is flooded and closed. Major flooding occurs in the River Creek Acres Subdivision, with several feet of water and several homes flooded. Residents in the J.I. Hailey Subdivision at Jones River bend have trouble getting out as water covers much of Antelope Lane. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 37.7 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.9 feet on 07\/04\/2002. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 1.4 Thu 8 am 1.9 9.2 20.2 32.2 36.9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather