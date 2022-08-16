WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

805 PM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County.

For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Major flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 2.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.0 feet

early Friday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 2.5 Tue 7 pm 12.8 22.8 22.5 21.0 18.7

