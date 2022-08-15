WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1141 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern La

Salle and west central McMullen Counties through 1215 PM CDT...

At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Los Angeles, or 18 miles east of Cotulla, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Zella, Fowlerton and Los Angeles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2864 9880 2833 9876 2832 9899 2865 9914

2865 9880

TIME...MOT...LOC 1641Z 161DEG 41KT 2850 9894

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

