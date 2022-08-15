WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1126 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBB COUNTY... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and watch out for ponding of water on roadways. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT Monday for a portion of south Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather