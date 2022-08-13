WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

520 PM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Nueces,

north central Jim Wells and north central Kleberg Counties through

545 PM CDT...

At 520 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Alfred-South La Paloma to 6 miles east of

Driscoll. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Alice, Driscoll, Bishop, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alfred, Banquete,

Agua Dulce, Petronila and Lake Alice.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 281 between mile markers 670 and 672.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 674 and 688.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2778 9813 2748 9771 2766 9758 2792 9795

TIME...MOT...LOC 2220Z 049DEG 19KT 2786 9795 2765 9765

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

