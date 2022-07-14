WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

501 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central

Calhoun, Victoria and northeastern Goliad Counties through 600 PM

CDT...

At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Lolita to near Edna to near Inez to near

Victoria Mall to Ander. Movement was south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Victoria, Goliad, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Colony Creek Country

Club, Weesatche, Weser, Nursery, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria

College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Inez,

Telferner, Downtown Victoria, Schroeder, Dacosta, Ander and Wood Hi.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 648.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 672.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 568 and 594.

US Highway 87 between mile markers 798 and 828.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2871 9662 2870 9661 2870 9643 2871 9642

2870 9641 2869 9642 2869 9656 2865 9684

2859 9709 2856 9748 2888 9748 2892 9742

2887 9730 2895 9719 2900 9682 2892 9679

2885 9670 2882 9672 2871 9664 2872 9641

TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 011DEG 14KT 2885 9657 2895 9662 2895 9682 2892

9703 2887 9731

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fort

Bend, north central Brazoria and southwestern Harris Counties through

545 PM CDT...

At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Neartown / Montrose, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Western Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, West

University Place, northwestern Manvel, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker

Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Midtown Houston, Downtown Houston,

Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Greater Heights, Fresno, Mission Bend,

Neartown / Montrose, Town West, Greater Hobby Area and Memorial Park.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2986 9543 2964 9526 2941 9549 2972 9577

TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 041DEG 16KT 2975 9541

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Chambers and southeastern Liberty Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hamshire, moving west at 15 mph.

Devers, Winnie, Stowell and Hankamer.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

LAT...LON 2966 9455 3004 9470 3003 9445 2989 9444

2989 9436 2975 9436

TIME...MOT...LOC 2206Z 082DEG 12KT 2989 9439

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather