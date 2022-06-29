WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 251 PM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 315 PM CDT... At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guadalupe, or 7 miles south of Victoria, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Victoria and Guadalupe. This includes the following highways... US Highway 59 between mile markers 638 and 645. US Highway 77 between mile markers 586 and 588. US Highway 87 between mile markers 814 and 820. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2880 9691 2876 9686 2862 9700 2875 9710 TIME...MOT...LOC 1950Z 058DEG 8KT 2871 9698 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...