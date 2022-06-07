WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 926 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 ...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY... The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. ...TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM 98 AND 103 DEGREES EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... Very hot high temperatures between 98 and 103 degrees are expected across portions of South Central Texas this afternoon. Combined with humidity, this could result in peak heat index values in the 102 to 107 degree range. Those planning to spend prolonged periods of time outdoors are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks from the heat in shaded outdoor areas and\/or air conditioned indoor environments. Under no circumstances should children and pets be left unattended in vehicles. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...La Salle, McMullen, Webb and Duval Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather