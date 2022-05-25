WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Webb County in south central Texas...

* Until 1145 PM CDT.

* At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aguilares,

or 24 miles east of Laredo, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Oilton, Mirando City and Aguilares.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Central Medina County in south central Texas...

Bandera County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Hays County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas...

Southern Kendall County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Real County in south central Texas...

Comal County in south central Texas...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Woodcreek to near Kendalia to near

Vanderpool, moving east at 50 mph.

San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Boerne, Hondo, Wimberley,

Bandera, Leakey, Tarpley, Vanderpool, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake,

Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park,

Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain and Sabinal.

