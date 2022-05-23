WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

540 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR NORTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY...

At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Chupadera Ranch Airport.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Grande, Rio, San Lorenzo Creek, Espada Creek and San Ambrosia

Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

