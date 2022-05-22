WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1038 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county, Webb. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1038 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Laredo, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, United South High School, St Augustine High School South Laredo and Laredo International Airport. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather