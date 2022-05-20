WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 954 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather