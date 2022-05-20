WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

532 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected, especially during times of high tide. For the High

Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 AM this morning

to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk,

through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even

the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper

water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to

anyone entering the surf.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Bob Hall Pier is 10:33 AM.

High tide at Port Aransas is 10:23 AM. High tide at Port

O'Connor is 4:19 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather