WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

500 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED

TODAY...

The combination of expected temperature and relative humidity

values will result in Heat Index values between 105 and 109

degrees inclusive this afternoon over the Rio Grande Plains and

Brush County. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged

to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored

clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children

and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather

when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of

minutes.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather