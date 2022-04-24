WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 301 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather