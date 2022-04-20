WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

831 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nueces and

southern San Patricio Counties through 915 AM CDT...

At 831 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bluntzer, or near Robstown, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Corpus Christi International

Airport, Odem, Gregory, San Patricio, Corpus Christi North Beach,

Kings Crossing Subdivision, Bay Area Medical Center, Spohn Hospital

South, Banquete, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Clarkwood,

Annaville, Calallen, La Palmera Mall, Del Mar College Windward

Campus, Corpus Christi Country Club and South Texas Botanical

Gardens.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 638 and 648.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 656 and 672.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2778 9782 2796 9778 2792 9728 2762 9734

TIME...MOT...LOC 1331Z 280DEG 24KT 2786 9772

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

