WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

304 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...Critical Fire Danger Conditions Today for the Coastal Bend,

Coastal Plains, and Islands...

...Critical Fire Danger Conditions Remain Possible Today for the

Brush Country and Rio Grande Plains...

.The combination of extremely low relative humidity values of 10

to 25 percent and sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH with frequent

gusts around 25 MPH will result in a Critical Fire Danger

beginning at 10 AM this morning through 7 PM tonight for the

Coastal Bend, Islands, and portions of the Coastal Plains.

Critical fire danger conditions remain possible for the Brush

Country and Rio Grande Plains, however winds will be lighter than

near the coast. These conditions could change and future

monitoring is advised as afternoon relative humidity values will

be extremely low, in the single digits out west. Any fires that

develop, will spread rapidly and lead to extreme fire behavior.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR MODERATE TO STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE COASTAL BEND AND COASTAL PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red

Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM

CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Bee...Goliad...Victoria...Inland Kleberg...

Inland Nueces...Inland San Patricio...Coastal Aransas...

Inland Refugio...Inland Calhoun...Coastal Kleberg...Coastal

Nueces...Coastal San Patricio...Coastal Refugio...Coastal

Calhoun.

* TIMING...Until 7 PM CDT tonight

* WIND...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts to 25 mph

* HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor

activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report

wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law

enforcement office.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MODERATE WINDS AND

EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND THE RIO

GRANDE PLAINS...

* AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Webb...

Duval...Jim Wells.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT tonight

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

HUMIDITY FOR THE ISLANDS...

CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Aransas Islands...Kleberg Islands...Nueces

Islands...Calhoun Islands.

* HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather