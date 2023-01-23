WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

232 PM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY

TO THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.A cold front will bring low humidity, gusty northwest winds,

and warm temperatures which, combined with cured fuels and

moderate to severe drought conditions across areas west of

Interstate 69-C and U.S. 281, could lead to rapid spread of

wildfire for any fires that start. Conditions will improve rapidly

after sunset Tuesday with diminishing winds and rapidly cooling

temperatures.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM CST TUESDAY FOR

THE COMBINATION OF STRONG NORTHWEST WIND, RAPIDLY FALLING

HUMIDITY, WARM Temperatures, AND CURED FUELS FOR LOCATIONS MAINLY

WEST OF INTERSTATE 69C...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Red Flag

Warning for the potential for rapid spread of wildfire, which is

in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern

Hidalgo and Northern Hidalgo Counties. For Brooks and Hidalgo

Counties, mainly west of Interstate 69C and U.S. 281.

* TIMING...2 PM to 8 PM.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...70 near Hebbronville to 82 near McAllen.

* LIGHTNING...Very low chance.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly from

northwest to southeast. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR

THE COMBINATION OF LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS, WARM

TEMPERATURES, AND CURED FUELS FOR THE COASTAL PLAINS AND PORTIONS

OF THE LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Inland Kenedy and Inland Willacy County.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 36 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...68 TO 76.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

