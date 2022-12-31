WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 127 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... Patchy to areas of fog are developing across portions of eastern Hidalgo and inland Kenedy counties. Visibilities may drop to less than 2 miles at times. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed late tonight. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly, especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather