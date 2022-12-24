WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

352 PM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Latest model guidance suggests locations along coastal Kenedy

County will remain just above freezing tonight.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr and

Northern Hidalgo Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Hidalgo and Inland Willacy Counties.

