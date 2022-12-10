WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

641 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

...PATCHY FOG ALONG THE HIGHWAY 69 C CORRIDOR THIS MORNING...

Patches of dense fog can be expected along Interstate highway 69

C (Highway 281) from Edinburg in Hidalgo county to Falfurrias,

Brooks county. Visibility of 1/2 to 2 miles is generally expected

with some local areas dropping near or below 1/4 mile. The fog is

expected to lift between 7 and 8 AM with visibility improving.

Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly,

especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam

headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and

others on the road.

