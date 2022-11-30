WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

353 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile

or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this

morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Hidalgo, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Inland Willacy,

Inland Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, and Coastal

Cameron Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal

flooding expected.

* WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday

afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from noon CST

today through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be

moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep

even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather