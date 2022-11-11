WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IS CANCELLED... There is a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected along the lower Texas coast this morning into this evening. Life threatening rip currents are expected to return tonight into Saturday with the arrival of a cold front, strong northern winds, and elevated seas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather