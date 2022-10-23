WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 126 PM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather