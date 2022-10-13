WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 632 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Encino, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rachal, Encino and El Coyote Ranch Airport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2703 9799 2685 9799 2667 9817 2692 9838 2708 9816 TIME...MOT...LOC 2331Z 037DEG 13KT 2698 9815 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather