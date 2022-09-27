WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 114 PM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cameron County through 145 PM CDT... At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lozano, or near Rio Hondo, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, Laureles, Brownsville, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Lozano, Rio Hondo City Hall, Lopez - Riggins Elementary School, Los Fresnos High School and Los Fresnos City Offices. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2608 9735 2605 9759 2628 9759 2630 9745 2618 9739 TIME...MOT...LOC 1812Z 345DEG 11KT 2620 9750 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather