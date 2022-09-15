WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

620 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Cameron.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 619 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain

in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

already occurring. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Harlingen, Palm Valley, Primera, Moises Vela Middle School,

Palm Valley Police Department, Doctor Hesiquio Rodriguez

Elementary School, Harlingen High School South, Harlingen

City Reservoir, Wilson Elementary School, Lamar Elementary

School, Harligen Municipal Golf Course, La Feria North,

Stuart Place, Adams Gardens, Las Palmas-Juarez, Dixieland

Park, T. George Gutierrez Jr. Middle School, Victor Park,

Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Wood Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

