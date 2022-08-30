WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 825 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 830 PM CDT this evening for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Zapata. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather