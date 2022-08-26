WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 204 PM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Cameron and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 204 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Harlingen, San Benito, Rio Hondo, La Paloma, Arroyo City, Rangerville, Rio Hondo City Hall, Rio Hondo Junior High School, Rio Hondo Elementary School, Rio Hondo High School, Valley International Airport, Harlingen Soccer Complex, Harlingen Fire Department, Treasure Hills Golf Club, Marine Military Academy, Texas State Technical College Harlingen, Harlingen Arts And Heritage Museum, San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy, Lozano and Mccullough Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather