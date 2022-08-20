WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

TROPICAL CYCLONE STATEMENT

This product covers The Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas

**POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE FOUR REMAINS DISORGANIZED**

NEW INFORMATION

---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Inland

Cameron, Inland Willacy, and Southern Hidalgo

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cameron Island,

Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, and Willacy Island

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 100 miles south of Brownsville TX or about 150 miles

south of Port Mansfield TX

- 24.4N 97.3W

- Storm Intensity 35 mph

- Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 14 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

------------------

At 4 PM CDT, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four continues to shows signs

of weakening due strong upper-level winds. Probabilities of developing

into a tropical cyclone continue to lower. Tropical Storm conditions

are no longer expected across the lower Texas coast and mid and lower

Rio Grande Valley. Brief isolated to scattered heavy rainfall and gusty

winds, mainly near the coast, remain possible through tonight.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

-----------------

* SURGE:

Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited

impacts across South Padre Island and Boca Chica beaches. Potential

impacts in this area include:

- Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along

immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas

farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

- Sections of near-shore roads and exposed parking lots could

become covered with some surge water. Driving conditions

dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

- Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly

in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

- Minor damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few

small craft broken away from moorings.

Elsewhere across The Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas, little

to no impact is anticipated.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Little to no flooding impacts are anticipated at this time across The

Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas.

* WIND:

Little to no wind impacts are anticipated at this time across The Rio

Grande Valley and Deep South Texas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

----------------------------------

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets

for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes

to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather

warnings.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

-----------

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Brownsville TX around 10 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern De Soto

Parish, southeastern Panola, Shelby and northeastern San Augustine

Counties through 430 PM CDT...

At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Tenaha to near Center to near San

Augustine. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Center, San Augustine, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Patroon,

Shelbyville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Huxley, Stanley, Hurstown, James,

Calgary, Jordans Store and Paxton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near the north end of the Toledo Bend reservoir, get out of

the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning

can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move

to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3148 9418 3170 9419 3195 9436 3210 9407

3197 9386 3185 9383 3184 9388 3181 9387

3180 9384 3178 9384 3177 9382 3175 9384

3173 9381 3171 9382 3169 9380 3167 9381

TIME...MOT...LOC 2103Z 216DEG 18KT 3193 9429 3174 9417 3154 9415

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

