WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

247 PM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Hidalgo, northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties

through 330 PM CDT...

At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Combes Community Center, or over Harlingen, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...The ASOS at Valley International Airport in

Harlingen reported a gust of 37 mph just at 235 PM CDT.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Harlingen, San Benito, La Feria, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio

Hondo, La Villa, Palm Valley and Santa Maria.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 21 and 43.

US Highway 281 near mile marker 812.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2615 9756 2607 9787 2635 9799 2648 9760

TIME...MOT...LOC 1945Z 160DEG 11KT 2623 9771

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

