WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1259 PM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kenedy and central Willacy Counties through 145 PM CDT... At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Perlita, or 9 miles west of Port Mansfield, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... San Perlita, Willamar, Santa Monica, Porfirio, San Perlita High School and Rudolph. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 748 and 756. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2642 9745 2641 9744 2641 9745 2636 9760 2672 9785 2683 9754 2649 9745 2648 9746 2648 9745 2646 9744 2646 9745 2647 9745 2645 9746 2644 9745 2645 9744 2642 9743 TIME...MOT...LOC 1758Z 157DEG 26KT 2650 9757 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather