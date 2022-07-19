WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1220 PM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...GUSTY SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS FOR THE COASTAL COUNTIES, ALONG WITH HIDALGO AND BROOKS COUNTY... Observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Brooks Counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 to 40 mph this afternoon into early this afternoon into early this evening. Please use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather