WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Cameron County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 708 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 26 miles northeast of Port Mansfield to 10 miles

southeast of Boca Chica Beach to 24 miles southwest of Fort Brown

Memorial Golf Course, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

South Padre Island, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Boca Chica

Beach, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln

Park, Longoria Elementary School, Sams Memorial Stadium and Beach

Access Four.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 9.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 832 and 838.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather