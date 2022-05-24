WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

737 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

counties, Hidalgo and Starr.

* WHEN...Until 930 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other

areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 736 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen

overnight.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding, especially in urban areas and along frontage roads.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Hidalgo,

Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, North

McAllen, Sharyland, South McAllen, Faysville, Mccook, Los

Ebanos, Alton and La Grulla.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,

including the following counties, Jim Hogg and Starr.

The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather