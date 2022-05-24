WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

652 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kenedy, southeastern

Jim Hogg, Hidalgo, Starr, northwestern Cameron, southern Brooks and

Willacy Counties through 745 AM CDT...

At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Rachal to near La Joya

City Hall. Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna,

Mercedes and Rio Grande City.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 83 between mile markers 810 and 816, and between mile

markers 820 and 850.

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 28 and 51.

Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 1 and 12.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 728 and 762.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 724 and 764.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 784 and 812.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2606 9820 2623 9845 2624 9867 2637 9880

2639 9901 2705 9833 2703 9764 2689 9746

2689 9750 2686 9747 2686 9746 2679 9751

2677 9749 2684 9746 2674 9742 2674 9747

2655 9742 2605 9786

TIME...MOT...LOC 1152Z 285DEG 43KT 2677 9802 2621 9852

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

