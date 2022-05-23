WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

826 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN JIM HOGG AND CENTRAL ZAPATA COUNTIES...

At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Escobas, or 7

miles east of Bustamante, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Zapata, Bustamante, Medina, Zapata High School, Guerra, Zapata County

Fire Department, Randado, Escobas, Zapata Middle School and Siesta

Shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HUTCHINSON AND

EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN AND NORTHERN MOORE COUNTIES...

At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of

Dumas, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Dumas, Cactus and Sunray.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Parmer County in the southwestern Panhandle of

Texas.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to

slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and

3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of East Central Parmer County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas...

West central Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast

of Friona, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Black.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

