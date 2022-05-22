WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1258 PM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon for a

portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Zapata.

The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather