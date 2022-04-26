WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 526 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Cameron. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather