SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

332 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Hidalgo, western Cameron and western Willacy Counties through 415 AM

CDT...

At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Santa Rosa Police Department, or near Santa Rosa, moving south at 100

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Harlingen, Weslaco, Donna, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Elsa,

Progreso, Edcouch and Santa Rosa.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 21 and 47.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 800 and 832.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2597 9761 2600 9762 2601 9765 2603 9764

2602 9767 2603 9766 2602 9774 2605 9777

2603 9779 2606 9780 2605 9781 2605 9786

2607 9786 2605 9797 2607 9803 2604 9804

2604 9807 2650 9812 2656 9780 2593 9757

TIME...MOT...LOC 0831Z 342DEG 85KT 2625 9788

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

