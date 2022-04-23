WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...BREEZY AND GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS IMPACTING CAMERON, WILLACY,

HIDALGO AND KENEDY COUNTIES...

Surface observations continue to report strong southeasterly

winds across portions of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo and Kenedy

Counties. These areas can expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph

with gusts between 30 to 40 mph at times the rest of the

afternoon into early this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.

