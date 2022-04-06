WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

927 PM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE

THURSDAY...

.Relative humidity values will remain low on Thursday with breezy

northeast winds, mainly along the coast. Along with worsening

drought conditions and dry fuels, a Fire Weather Watch is in

effect for Thursday. Burning of any kind should be avoided.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES,

AND DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy,

Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron,

Coastal Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo, Coastal Willacy, and Coastal

Cameron Counties.

* TIMING...10 AM to 7 PM Thursday.

* WIND...Northeast 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph Thursday.

* HUMIDITY...8 TO 20 percent inland and 20 to 35 percent along the

lower Texas Coast Thursday.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include

sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging

from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along

the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels.

Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger

at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at

https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later

forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

