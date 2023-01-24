WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

951 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CST

FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT...SOUTHEASTERN GONZALES AND WEST CENTRAL

LAVACA COUNTIES...

At 950 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cuero, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Cuero, Yoakum, Cheapside, Westhoff, Hochheim, Dreyer, Edgar, Glaze

City and Concrete.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Austin San Antonio.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

