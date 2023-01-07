WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1015 PM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KARNES COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CST

FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEWITT COUNTY...

At 1015 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nordheim, or 8

miles west of Yorktown, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Nordheim, New Davy and Cotton Patch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Fort

Bend, southern Montgomery, southeastern Waller and northwestern

Harris Counties through 1100 PM CST...

At 1014 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tomball to near

Pattison. The storms are sagging south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Katy, Tomball, Jersey Village, Brookshire, Greater Greenspoint, The

Woodlands, northern Addicks Park Ten, Pattison, Hooks Airport,

Willowbrook, Cypress, Carverdale and Greater Inwood.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2994 9539 2972 9591 2992 9602 3016 9549

TIME...MOT...LOC 0414Z 359DEG 6KT 3003 9562 2988 9595

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

