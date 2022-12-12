WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 1021 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has persisted through the early to mid morning hours over portions of Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor. Visibilities should gradually improve by early this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather