WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 741 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hays and south central Travis Counties through 830 PM CDT... At 741 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Onion Creek, or near Tanglewood Forest, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Austin, San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Rollingwood, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Onion Creek, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Mountain City, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Hays, Creedmoor, Pilot Knob and McKinney Falls State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3017 9762 2993 9783 2991 9786 3006 9807 3029 9777 TIME...MOT...LOC 0041Z 043DEG 21KT 3018 9776 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____