WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

719 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Williamson and

northeastern Burnet Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Cameron to near Bartlett to Briggs. Movement

was southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Taylor, Granger, Serenada,

Leander, Hutto, Bartlett, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Thrall,

Weir, Georgetown Dam, Granger Dam, Coupland, Andice, Briggs and Sun

City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3103 9791 3091 9783 3087 9762 3074 9727

3046 9716 3040 9733 3049 9751 3048 9755

3050 9758 3048 9768 3046 9771 3053 9787

3057 9789 3057 9793 3060 9792 3063 9795

3062 9805 3061 9807

TIME...MOT...LOC 0019Z 044DEG 32KT 3084 9698 3083 9745 3090 9793

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

